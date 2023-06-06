WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Trading Up 7.1%

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.90. Approximately 47,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 282,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.30 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.39%.

In related news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis bought 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,219.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at $59,794.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

