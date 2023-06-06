X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 700,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the previous session’s volume of 224,206 shares.The stock last traded at $39.13 and had previously closed at $39.23.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $708.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50.

Get X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,909 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 69,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 36,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 57,640.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 234,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the period.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.