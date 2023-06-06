Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Down 16.7%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 379,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 127,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The firm has a market cap of C$9.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

