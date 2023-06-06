York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Stock Price Down 2.8%

York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.
York Traditions Bank Trading Down 2.8 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33.
About York Traditions Bank
York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.
