Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) is Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s 3rd Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT decreased its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,462,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,514 shares during the quarter. Ziff Davis accounts for about 3.7% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 3.10% of Ziff Davis worth $115,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZD. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $63,717,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $3,469,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Insider Activity at Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,360 shares in the company, valued at $916,311.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,360 shares in the company, valued at $916,311.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $588,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,063,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 13,777 shares of company stock worth $814,890 over the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZD traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.11. 192,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,568. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $94.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 109.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.44.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment specializes in the technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, and healthcare markets, offering content, tools, and services to consumers and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.