Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Raised by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 2.5% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,590,000 after acquiring an additional 83,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after acquiring an additional 408,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,588,000 after acquiring an additional 395,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,870,000 after acquiring an additional 171,182 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

