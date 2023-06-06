Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Loop Capital

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.08.

Shares of ZS opened at $148.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.42 and its 200-day moving average is $117.69. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

