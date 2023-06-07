10,678 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Bought by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,507.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,859 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $21,479,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Ares Capital by 122.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,845,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,309,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,565. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

