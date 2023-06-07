1,179 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.22 on Wednesday, reaching $426.74. 2,354,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,269. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $415.03 and a 200 day moving average of $404.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

