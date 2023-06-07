15,593 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,000. Booking makes up 1.6% of Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Booking by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Booking by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 570.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,765.52.

Booking stock traded down $68.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,639.11. 145,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,082. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,636.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,404.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,786.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.