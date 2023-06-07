211,760 Shares in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Purchased by Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 211,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,347,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 766,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,696,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.77. 405,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,062. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,487.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4,400.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

