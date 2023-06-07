264,700 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Bought by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 264,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $16,276,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.27% of Voya Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,275,000 after acquiring an additional 345,161 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,915,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,391,000 after acquiring an additional 286,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,119,000 after acquiring an additional 29,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after acquiring an additional 80,147 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $78.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.73.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.