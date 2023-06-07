26,992 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Acquired by Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

WEX Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

WEX stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.23 and a 200-day moving average of $176.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $204.05.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,789 shares of company stock valued at $479,096. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.