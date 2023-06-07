433,834 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Parker Financial LLC

Parker Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 433,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,187,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 15.5% of Parker Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,691,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,306,806. The stock has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

