438,593 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 438,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,263,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.8% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.38. The stock has a market cap of $144.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

