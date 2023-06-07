5,073 Shares in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Acquired by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 560.4% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 114,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 97,358 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 278,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

EWL traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,819. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.