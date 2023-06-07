53,621 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $14,232,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $391,011,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 888,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,856,000 after buying an additional 619,195 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $175.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

