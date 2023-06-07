53,621 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $14,232,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $391,011,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 888,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,856,000 after buying an additional 619,195 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.
In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
