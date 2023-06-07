5,783 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Acquired by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in APA by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in APA by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 403,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in APA by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in APA by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on APA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,365,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,199. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

