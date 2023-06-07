89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CEO Rohan Palekar Sells 15,000 Shares

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rohan Palekar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

ETNB stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,214. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.76.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in 89bio in the third quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

