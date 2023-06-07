AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Up 6.9%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) rose 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 2,451,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,938,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -40.50 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83.

Insider Activity

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $997,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,201,454.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $997,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,201,454.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $99,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 47,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 118,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,389,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,559,000 after acquiring an additional 120,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,175,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 108,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 217.9% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 474,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 325,051 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

