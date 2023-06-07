ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.76 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $139.71 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00024042 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000130 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00015484 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,511.26 or 1.00009056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001784 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $83.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

