ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ABM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.16. The stock had a trading volume of 584,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.11. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $680,827.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,921,767.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $135,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at $15,921,767.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

