Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.80-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.17 billion-$6.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.60 billion.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $51.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,687,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,801. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

