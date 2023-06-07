Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.80-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.18-6.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an accumulate rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.