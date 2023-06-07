Adam H. Stedham Purchases 10,000 Shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Stock

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) Director Adam H. Stedham acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,987 shares in the company, valued at $87,821.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

VerifyMe Stock Down 2.1 %

VRME traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 3,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,843. VerifyMe, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 58.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that VerifyMe, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of VerifyMe in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in VerifyMe by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in VerifyMe by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 74,046 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in VerifyMe during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About VerifyMe

(Get Rating)

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of software driven predictive analytics logistics. It operates under the PeriShip Global Solutions and VerifyMe Solutions segments. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers a value-added service provider for time and temperature sensitive parcel management. The VerifyMe Solutions segment specializes in solutions that connect brands with consumers through their products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.