Adamas One Corp.’s (NASDAQ:JEWL) Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 7th

Adamas One’s (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 7th. Adamas One had issued 2,450,000 shares in its IPO on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $11,025,000 based on an initial share price of $4.50. After the expiration of Adamas One’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Adamas One Stock Performance

NASDAQ JEWL opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Adamas One has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adamas One stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Adamas One at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Adamas One Company Profile

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

