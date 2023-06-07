ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Stock Price Up 16.3%

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 16.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.56 and last traded at C$3.49. 108,534 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 534% from the average session volume of 17,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.
ADF Group Stock Up 15.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.90.
ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. ADF Group had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of C$51.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
ADF Group Announces Dividend
ADF Group Company Profile
ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.
Further Reading
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
- Will MicroVision Maintain Its Momentum After the Short Squeeze?
- A Love/Hate Relationship With The Lovesac Company
Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.