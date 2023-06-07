Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.82 on Wednesday, reaching $424.07. 1,089,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,039. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.83. The stock has a market cap of $194.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.