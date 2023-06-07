Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Ronald C. Foster Sells 1,000 Shares

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AEIS stock traded up $6.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,009. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $106.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average is $91.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,014,000 after purchasing an additional 623,433 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 356.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 464,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,190,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,892,000 after acquiring an additional 275,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 505,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,564,000 after acquiring an additional 180,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

