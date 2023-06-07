AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) traded down 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 1,040,559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 586,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 85.91% and a negative net margin of 286.16%. The business had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 29,938 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,796,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 44,122 shares in the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing, and analyzing of images and data captured by drones and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.