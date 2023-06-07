AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) traded down 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 1,040,559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 586,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 85.91% and a negative net margin of 286.16%. The business had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter.
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing, and analyzing of images and data captured by drones and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.
