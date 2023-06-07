Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Gap Up to $1.85

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.85, but opened at $1.92. Agenus shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 967,554 shares trading hands.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Agenus in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Agenus had a negative net margin of 264.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 million. Analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 100,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $95,190.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,595,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,515,294.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 250,954 shares of company stock valued at $267,492 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Agenus during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Agenus during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Agenus during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

