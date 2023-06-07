AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.45. 61,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 177,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

AIM ImmunoTech Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $22.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 47.58% and a negative net margin of 12,362.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.

