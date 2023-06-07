AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.45. 61,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 177,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
The firm has a market cap of $22.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.
AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 47.58% and a negative net margin of 12,362.82%.
AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.
