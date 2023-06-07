Alan Joyce Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) Stock

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN – Get Rating) insider Alan Joyce sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.75 ($4.47), for a total transaction of A$16,870,000.00 ($11,172,185.43).

Qantas Airways Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41,243.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

