Alan Joyce Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) Stock

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN – Get Rating) insider Alan Joyce sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.75 ($4.47), for a total transaction of A$16,870,000.00 ($11,172,185.43).
Qantas Airways Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41,243.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53.
About Qantas Airways
