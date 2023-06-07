Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 793,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,257 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Alkermes worth $20,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth $231,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 505,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 115,548 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 12.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 542,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after buying an additional 58,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 56.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 241,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 86,940 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkermes

In other Alkermes news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

About Alkermes

(Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.