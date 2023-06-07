Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 471.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Allegion were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

Shares of ALLE opened at $110.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.46.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. Allegion’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

