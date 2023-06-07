Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.58) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakroborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.58) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.49). The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.46) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 92 Resources restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.20.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $192.96 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $122.57 and a one year high of $242.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 328.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,699,000 after purchasing an additional 155,795 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 46,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $190,114.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,870.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,442 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

