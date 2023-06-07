Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $7,442,000.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total transaction of $7,442,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, April 13th, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $3,525,000.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $3,524,500.00.

On Friday, March 10th, George J. Christ sold 49,818 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,226,711.86.

Shares of ALTR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. 250,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $60.03. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALTR. TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 11,174,200 shares of the software’s stock worth $805,772,000 after purchasing an additional 303,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,495 shares of the software’s stock worth $215,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,683,768 shares of the software’s stock worth $265,637,000 after acquiring an additional 120,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,882,029 shares of the software’s stock worth $130,377,000 after acquiring an additional 452,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

