Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $7,442,000.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total transaction of $7,442,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 13th, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 11th, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $3,525,000.00.
  • On Thursday, April 6th, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $3,524,500.00.
  • On Friday, March 10th, George J. Christ sold 49,818 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,226,711.86.

Shares of ALTR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. 250,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $60.03. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALTR. TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 11,174,200 shares of the software’s stock worth $805,772,000 after purchasing an additional 303,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,495 shares of the software’s stock worth $215,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,683,768 shares of the software’s stock worth $265,637,000 after acquiring an additional 120,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,882,029 shares of the software’s stock worth $130,377,000 after acquiring an additional 452,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

