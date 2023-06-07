Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $7,442,000.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total transaction of $7,442,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 13th, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00.
- On Tuesday, April 11th, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $3,525,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 6th, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $3,524,500.00.
- On Friday, March 10th, George J. Christ sold 49,818 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,226,711.86.
Altair Engineering Price Performance
Shares of ALTR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. 250,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $60.03. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 11,174,200 shares of the software’s stock worth $805,772,000 after purchasing an additional 303,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,495 shares of the software’s stock worth $215,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,683,768 shares of the software’s stock worth $265,637,000 after acquiring an additional 120,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,882,029 shares of the software’s stock worth $130,377,000 after acquiring an additional 452,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altair Engineering (ALTR)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.