Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives “Maintains” Rating from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.35.

AMBA traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.45. 608,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,112. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.78. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $99.86.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $29,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $29,445.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $100,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,441 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ambarella by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

