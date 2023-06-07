AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Up 8.5%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.51. Approximately 247,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 452,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AMC Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

AMC Networks Trading Up 10.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $546.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.81. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $717.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 412.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,582,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

