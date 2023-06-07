American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Raised by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,354 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 161,250 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of American Express worth $58,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.84. 731,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.03. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

