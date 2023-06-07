American Software (AMSWA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its 4/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect American Software to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
American Software Trading Up 3.2 %
AMSWA opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63. American Software has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $453.67 million, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.82.
American Software Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.50%.
Insider Transactions at American Software
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in American Software by 323.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in American Software by 777.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 150.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in American Software by 418.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About American Software
American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.
