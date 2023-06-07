American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in American Tower by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.56.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $4.08 on Wednesday, reaching $193.19. The stock had a trading volume of 899,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.01. The stock has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.