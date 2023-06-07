Analyzing Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) & Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seven Hills Realty Trust and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven Hills Realty Trust $29.66 million N/A N/A $1.46 6.75 Angel Oak Mortgage REIT $115.54 million 1.65 -$187.83 million ($5.87) -1.31

Analyst Ratings

Seven Hills Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seven Hills Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Seven Hills Realty Trust and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven Hills Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 1 1 1 0 2.00

Seven Hills Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.20%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.90%. Given Seven Hills Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seven Hills Realty Trust is more favorable than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Seven Hills Realty Trust and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven Hills Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A Angel Oak Mortgage REIT -128.16% -11.30% -1.04%

Dividends

Seven Hills Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.7%. Seven Hills Realty Trust pays out 82.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT pays out -21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Seven Hills Realty Trust beats Angel Oak Mortgage REIT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as RMR Mortgage Trust. Seven Hills Realty Trust was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

