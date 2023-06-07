Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FINS opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000.

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

