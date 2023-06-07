ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Trading Down 4.7%

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $309.76 and last traded at $310.13. Approximately 264,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 480,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.92.

ANSYS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.97.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

