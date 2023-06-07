Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUSGet Rating) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 347,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,773,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOUS. TheStreet downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anywhere Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Featured Stories

