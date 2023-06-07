Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 347,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,773,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOUS. TheStreet downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anywhere Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.
Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 5.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.
About Anywhere Real Estate
Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
