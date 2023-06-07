Apogee Opportunities (CVE:APE) Shares Up 8.3%

Apogee Opportunities Inc. (CVE:APE – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 2,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 22,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Apogee Opportunities Trading Up 8.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26.

About Apogee Opportunities

(Get Rating)

Apogee Opportunities Inc engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Chile. The company was formerly known as Apogee Silver Ltd. and changed its name to Apogee Opportunities Inc in September 2016. Apogee Opportunities Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.