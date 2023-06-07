Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,805 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,786. The company has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.