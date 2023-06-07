Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 693,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $84,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $492,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,358,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,011 shares of company stock valued at $38,536,954. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.49. 811,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,270. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.68. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $178.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

