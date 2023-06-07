Ark Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 6th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $43.13 million and $1.13 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000292 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002907 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003056 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,447,262 coins and its circulating supply is 173,447,146 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

